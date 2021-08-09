TopBidder 1-Day Volume Hits $20,999.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $20,999.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,757,895 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

