Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CURV) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Torrid’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $27.73 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

