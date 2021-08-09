Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $342,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 321.8% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $362.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

