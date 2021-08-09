Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 950 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

