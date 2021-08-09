TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 552 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 72,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

