TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

