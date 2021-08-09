TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

