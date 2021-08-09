TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.19 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

