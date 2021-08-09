Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

