Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 6.20.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.