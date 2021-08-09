Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 311.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.