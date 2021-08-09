Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

