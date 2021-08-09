Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.11 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85.

