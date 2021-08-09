Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

