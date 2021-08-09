Tri Star Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

