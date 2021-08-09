TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,005 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $190.05 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $192.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

