TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $477.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

