TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $598.02 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.51 and a 1-year high of $601.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

