TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $99.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

