TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 585,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

