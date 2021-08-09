TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

BC opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.28. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

