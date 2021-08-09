TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VMware by 62.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMW stock opened at $157.38 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

