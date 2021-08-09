Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.59. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

