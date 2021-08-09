Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

