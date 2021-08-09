Triumph Capital Management Invests $840,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 901,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

