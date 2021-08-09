Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

