Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of OGIG stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,865. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21.

