Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,720.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,513.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

