Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

BP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. 422,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,620,064. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

