Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 4.9%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 955,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 309,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

