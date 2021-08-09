Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

