Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,350 shares of company stock worth $1,940,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

