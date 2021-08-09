Truist Securities Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $21.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $61,040,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $784,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

