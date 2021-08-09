Truist Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.88.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $345.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92. Carvana has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $1,414,608.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,589,079 shares of company stock worth $475,520,042. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

