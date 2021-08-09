Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

