Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.72.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $14.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $713.91. The company had a trading volume of 385,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $649.64. The firm has a market cap of $706.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

