Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.41 on Monday, hitting $902.50. 4,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $877.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

