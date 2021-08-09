Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.09. 17,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,259. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

