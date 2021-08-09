Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.