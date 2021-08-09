Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT remained flat at $$101.48 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,558. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88.

