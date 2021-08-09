Tsfg LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1,062.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE SNAP traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 224,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.