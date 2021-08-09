Tsfg LLC Has $348,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 180,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

