Tsfg LLC Purchases 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,142,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,290,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $444.16. 128,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.