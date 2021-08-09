Tsfg LLC Purchases 5,862 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.24. 254,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,920. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

