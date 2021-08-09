Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

