TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a P/E ratio of 348.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

