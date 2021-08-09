Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.78.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

