TurtleCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,056.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.31 million and $194,056.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,854,188,725 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

