TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $348,341.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,905,117,007 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

