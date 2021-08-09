Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 3.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,453. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

